Chenang Beach packed with tourists as Langkawi shows positive signs of tourism

Tourists are seen on Chenang Beach in Langkawi June 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, June 12 — Chenang Beach, the favourite destination among tourists on the duty-free island, is beginning to enjoy positive response when it is open to the public due to the government’s decision to allow domestic tourism activities as announced in the Recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Visitors took selfies and wefies with family and friends along the beach that has been deserted for almost three months since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

A local resident, Yasmin Abdullah said she and her husband came to Chenang Beach for recreation.

“We are happy to be taking a walk on Chenang Beach today after almost three months of not being able to leave the house during the MCO and it is good to do so without fear of getting arrested,” said the employee of a hotel here.

A Russian tourist who just wanted to be known as Igor said he and his wife had planned to come to Langkawi earlier but were stranded in Kuala Lumpur during the MCO period.

“We come here from Kuala Lumpur and took the ferry from Kuala Perlis to Langkawi. It was not easy because the ferry was full, we didn’t know tickets have to be booked online. We just arrived here two hours ago. Anyway Langkawi gives a nice impression,” he said.

A check by Bernama found that besides the coastal area, Jalan Pantai Chenang is also lively with business activities as duty-free shops, stalls, restaurants, food trucks and hotels are back in business.

According to Nadias Hotel general manager, Damian Luke de Rozario, the three-star hotel room booking on Jalan Pantai Chenang has received encouraging response due to various attractive room packages for three-day and two-night stays.

“The offer is valid from June 10 to August 31. The Nadias Hotel operates in compliance with the SOP set,” he said. — Bernama