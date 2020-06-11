Finalists for the 2020 Fragrance Foundation Awards include Chanel, Gucci and Ariana Grande

The Fragrance Foundation has announced the list of finalists for its 2020 Awards. — Image courtesy of The Fragrance Foundation / Instagram 2020 via AFP

NEW YORK, June 11 — As expected given the coronavirus pandemic, the Fragrance Foundation announced the finalists for its 2020 Awards via a webinar. Luxury houses like Chanel, Gucci, Lancôme, Givenchy, and Dior are all in the running for one of the prestigious awards, while American singer Ariana Grande has been nominated in three categories with her perfume “Thank U Next.”

The Fragrance Foundation has unveiled the list of finalists in no fewer than 25 categories to win one of its coveted Awards. As with the announcement of the finalists, this year's award ceremony in September will be online only.

In the fall of 2020, a total of 25 awards in three broad categories — men's, women's and unisex — will be distributed for prestige fragrances, luxury fragrances, popular fragrances, indie fragrances, innovative fragrances, bath and body lines, packaging of the year and media campaigns.

In the “Fragrance of the Year, Women's Prestige” category, the finalists are “Gabrielle Essence” by Chanel, “Idôle” by Lancôme, “L'Interdit Eau de Toilette” by Givenchy, “Wild Poppy Eau de Parfum” by NEST New York, and “Tiffany & Love for Her” by Tiffany & Co.

For the same category in men's fragrances, “JVxNJ Silver Limited Edition” by John Varvatos, “K” by Dolce & Gabbana, “Explorer” by Montblanc, “Polo Blue Gold Blend” by Ralph Lauren and “Eros Flame” by Versace are all in the running.

Ariana Grande's “Thank U Next” was nominated in the “Fragrance of the Year, Popular,” “Media Campaign of the Year, Women's” and “Consumer Choice Of The Year — Women's Popular” categories.

For the complete list of finalists visit Fragrance.org/awards — AFP-Relaxnews