Sabahan youths work part-time at animal clinic to lessen family’s financial burdens during CMCO

The young men took up the jobs as a way of helping their family weather tough times under the CMCO. — Picture from Facebook/randolf.paza.3

PETALING JAYA, June 5 — Five students living in Sabah have rolled up their sleeves to offer animal bathing services during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Veterinarian Dr Randolf Paza told the New Straits Times that the youths started working part-time at the Companion Animal Clinic in Kota Kinabalu to help their parents, some of whom have been put out of work due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four of them are studying accounting at Universiti Institut Teknologi Mara while the other is fresh out of secondary school.

“Some of their parents lost incomes due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) and these part-timers are helping out family members by working at the clinic.

“Furthermore, this is also a way for them to occupy their time as sporting activities are still not allowed for now,” Dr Paza was quoted as saying.

Dr Paza said that each of the youths earn RM35 per day and started working at the clinic on the first day of the CMCO on May 4.

They are comfortable handling pets as some of them had volunteered at animal shelters like the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in the past.

Dr Paza added that he is considering training the young men to perform full-fledged grooming services as it would be a good chance for them to broaden their knowledge about animals.

Members of the public who would like to book a pet showering service at the clinic can contact Dr Paza at 012-266 8164.