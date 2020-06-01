Sabato Studio chronicles life under lockdown in 'Postcards from Isolation' project (VIDEO)

Sabato Studio and Raffaele Filiberti have designed their own postcard, entitled ‘My Week,’ for the ongoing ‘Postcards from Isolation’ initiative. — Picture courtesy of Postcards from Isolation, Sabato Studio and Raffaele Filiberti

LONDON, June 1 — The London-based studio has launched a collection of interactive and digital postcards reflecting on the societal and cultural shifts that stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic.

Postcards from Isolation was developed by Sabato Studio in collaboration with various designers and developers, including Anna Wojnarowska, Lorenzo Migliorero and Jacopo Botticelli.

The collaborative initiative gives the opportunity to send interactive postcards to anyone in the world with an internet collection, in an effort to “strengthen our connection to others” amidst the global pandemic.

“In the same way, we want to tell the story of what we see from our locked down perspective, by framing it in a postcard to be shared with those who we can’t physically reach. We want this to be an open process of reflection on our current condition. The recipient becomes the sender, feeding into the project with another view from the lockdown,” Sabato Studio said of the project in a statement.

Artists and designers can also submit their own black-and-white designs for the interactive postcards, which represent two states of a concept related to life under lockdown that is explored through a “pre” and “post” animation.

In his own contribution, Postcards from Isolation co-creator Sabato Urciuoli discussed how our perception of time has been altered during the global pandemic.

“My postcard is called My week. It represents the shift in how we perceive our schedules and how days of the week matter less. Initially my idea for the ‘post’ state represented days of the week collapsing onto each other. But then, through sharing this idea with the others, we realised it would have been more interesting to represent a more fluctuating depiction of the concept of time that we all live in,” Urciuoli explained in a statement on Medium.

“Many of us don’t know which day of the week it is today. Weeks blend onto each other and it’s hard to recognise what happened two weeks ago or yesterday. This suggestion made a lot of sense and solidified the idea,” he added about his collaboration with Raffaele Filiberti for Postcards from Isolation.

All designs created as part of the Postcards from Isolation project are available on a website dedicated to the collaborative initiative. — AFP-Relaxnews