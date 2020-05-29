Perak religious teacher praised for rescuing four girls from drowning (VIDEO)

Perak Kafar teacher, Muhammad Nor Imran Maula Abd Jalil, receiving an appreciation certificate from the Bagan Datuk District Islamic Office. — Picture via Facebook/PerakPress

PETALING JAYA, May 29 — Primary school Quran and Fardu Ain (Kafa) teacher Muhammad Nor Imran Maula Abd Jalil went all out to save four girls from drowning in Kampung Gajah, Perak.

The incident happened when Muhammad Nor Imran who was driving beside a water canal saw a distressed girl drenched in water crying for help, as reported by Harian Metro.

“She told me that her friends were struggling to stay alive in the water canal — as the water currents were too strong.

“What I saw shocked me as two girls were grabbing onto a piece of wood while another two were struggling to swim under the heavy current.”

According to the news portal, he immediately jumped into the water to rescue the girls and brought them to a safer side before saving the other two who were holding onto the piece of wood.

By the time he brought them all to the edge of the water canal, there were other passersby who were willing to help the girls by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

“Although I was so tired after the incident, I am thankful that they have all been saved,” said the 31-year-old who was recorded in a Facebook post.

Sinar Harian reported that all the girls were sent to the Teluk Intan Hospital to get the proper treatment.

It was also reported that the five girls, all aged 18 drove the car before it swerved out of control and plunged into the water canal.

His selfless act in saving the four girls sparked attention from many including the Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who thanked the teacher for his good deed in his official Facebook page.

“The Perak government will also be awarding Muhammad Nor Imran to appreciate his wilingness in saving the girls."

The Bagan Datuk District Islamic Office also awarded an appreciation certificate to the teacher for risking his life to save the four girls.