Genting firefighters brave treacherous hillside to save dog with head stuck in plastic container

The firefighters help free the pooch by carefully cutting the container open with scissors. — Picture from Facebook/ BBPGentingHighlandsPahang

PETALING JAYA, May 27 — Two female firefighters successfully rescued a dog from the hillside in Genting Highlands after its head got stuck inside a plastic container.

The incident was shared on the official Facebook page for the Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Station on Monday.

According to the post, the station received a distress call about a stray dog whose head had gotten trapped inside a container near Batu Berayun, also known as Cradle Rock.

Two firefighters known as Lovely and Norasyikin were dispatched to carry out the rescue mission and they spotted the golden-hued pooch near the hillside, which was covered with thick vegetation.

After coaxing the animal towards them, the duo attempted to remove the container at the initial location but decided to bring the dog to a place where conditions were safer to complete the operation.

“They successfully brought the dog up to a safer location and proceeded to remove the plastic container on the dog’s head,” Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Station stated in the post.

Using a pair of scissors, Lovely and Norasyikin carefully snipped off the plastic container to free the dog from its ordeal.

Malaysians have commended the firefighters’ for saving the dog’s life, noting that the lives of animals are just as precious as those of humans.

“Congratulations to the Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue team,” said one Facebook user.

“God bless, we are all created by the Almighty. Don’t discriminate between humans and animals,” wrote another.