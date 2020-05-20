Milo, Shopee donate care packages to the needy during MCO with public help

Food Aid Foundation volunteers thank Milo for the care packages. — Picture courtesy of Milo Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, May 20 — Thanks to the generosity of contributing Malaysians, seven charitable organisations in the country have begun receiving food parcels from #SkuadKebaikan Milo.

In conjunction with Ramadan, Milo’s #SkuadKebaikan campaign was launched in partnership with e-commerce site Shopee to channel food offerings to communities most in-need during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the help of local charity organisations.

Join the ranks in the #SkuadKebaikan Milo by doing your part in helping those in need. — Screengrab via Shopee.com

“Distance is no barrier to goodness and we are grateful to our fellow Malaysians for their contributions to help other Malaysians stay nourished,” said Milo consumer marketing manager Maria Murni Nur Azmi in a press release.

“More than 600 #SkuadKebaikan bundle packs have been sold so far. We hope the food parcels go a long way in providing relief to our communities and offering much-needed sustenance to go further in the times ahead.”

Seven beneficiaries nationwide will receive the bundle packs of nutritious offerings and distribute them accordingly to underprivileged communities within their constituency.

Among the beneficiaries are Food Aid Foundation, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Baitul Hasan Kuala Lumpur, Yellow House Kuala Lumpur, Yayasan Sultanah Bahiyah, Yayasan Pesona, Persatuan Kebajikan Ummah and Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCare).

The bundle packs being shipped out to the seven beneficiary organisations nationwide. — Picture via Facebook/Milo Malaysia

Through the partnership between Milo and Shopee, virtual shoppers can choose any one of four bundle packs, priced at RM25, RM55, RM95 and RM155 each to help out their fellow countrymen.

These bundle packs include Milo powder and other Nestlé products such as instant noodles, cereal and coffee mixes.

Milo has also pledged to donate 10 per cent of the proceeds from sales of its chocolate malt powder and mixes on Shopee during the campaign period, which ends on May 23, in the form of Nestlé products to the beneficiaries.

The donations couldn’t have been timelier as the need to support underprivileged communities continues to grow during the pandemic, as Food Aid Foundation founder Rick Chee implored Malaysians to continue contributing.

“We are doubling down our efforts nationwide as Covid-19 continues to affect our beneficiaries, costing them their livelihoods,” he said.

“The situation is even more critical now as Hari Raya is around the corner. These families -- including the urban poor in Klang Valley -- can barely cope and have become fully dependent on our food bank supplies to survive.”

Members from Yayasan Sultanah Bahiyah pose with the bundle packs from Milo. — Picture courtesy of Milo Malaysia

Over in Kedah, Yayasan Sultanah Bahiyah general manager Misbah Datuk Abdul Hamid reciprocated Chee’s thoughts as she said that the Covid-19 shutdown and its restrictions have made it harder for communities in hard-to-reach areas to acquire daily essentials.

“Many of our beneficiaries are struggling to adapt to life in the new normal. The #SkuadKebaikan contributions help to maintain their essential needs as they continue to make those adjustments,” said Misbah.

The #SkuadKebaikan Milo campaign officially ends in three days on May 23.

To make your contribution and do your bit to help out those in need, surf over to http://shopee.com.my/milo.