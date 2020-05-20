Malaysian man tries on his new Baju Melayu only to find out the pockets were sewn to the back

Hamzah trying out his new, and rather unique Baju Melayu. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Hamzah Alek

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Donning a new Baju Melayu on the first day of Aidilfitri is a tradition for many, and it’s the same for Hamzah Alek who had ordered a set in light pink to be his outfit for the big day.

There was something different about this particular Baju Melayu – the pockets for the top, were sewn in back instead of the front.

Finding it amusing, Hamzah shared a few photos of him in the ‘unique’ outfit with the caption, “The new Raya Model with new PKP style”.

As it turns out, the unfortunate design was merely an honest mistake caused by the tailor – who was Hamzah’s own mother.

According to Hamzah, he had ordered his Baju Melayu from his mother last week and she came by his house two days ago for a fitting.

As he was trying out his new outfit, Hamzah then realised the position of the pockets and asked his mom about what was wrong with it.

Hamzah then pointed out the mistake to his clueless mother and the whole room burst into laughter.

“My mom told me that she could have done it by accident because she has been receiving quite a number of orders lately.

“Usually my wife would help her but since she’s pregnant, my mom has to do it by herself,” Hamzah told local portal mStar.

According to Hamzah, his mother has been working as a tailor for 30 years now and was swamped with orders, especially with the festive season around the corner.

“She’s 57 years old and she is still actively sewing since it is her passion.

“She does not only make Baju Melayu but she caters to orders for various other designs as well.”

The father of three said his family was keeping Aidilfitri celebrations modest, with the global Covid-19 pandemic affecting everyone – and that he only ordered a new Baju Melayu to cater to his children who wanted to do a photo session.

“We would usually go and visit the gravesite after Raya prayers and we would host an open house from morning until evening since the whole family and our neighbours would usually come and visit each other on the first of Syawal.

“But then, the government has announced that open house is not allowed this year so we need to abide by it for our own good.”

Hamzah’s post caught the attention of social media users with over 600 likes and has been shared over 2,000 times on Facebook with most users found it amusing.