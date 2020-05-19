‘Lower body’ rubs proposed by Thai public health ministry in allowing massage parlours to open

The Thai health service support department director says upper body massages pose a higher risk of spreading the virus. — Picture from Unsplash

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — A relaxing spa session is just one of the many activities that many have to forgo as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

In Thailand, where a massage is de rigueur for locals and holidaymakers alike, things may soon be going back to normal.

But only involving selected body parts — and we’re not talking about a neck or shoulder massage.

Thailand’s public health ministry announced yesterday that the Covid-19 task force will be asked to allow the reopening of massage parlours, Coconuts Bangkok reported.

However, those looking forward to a full body treatment will have to wait as massages will only be permitted for “organs” that are “below the waist.”

Health service support department director Thares Karassanairawiwong said his team came up with the idea to allow lower body massages from the waist down after speaking to a group of massage parlour operators urging authorities to reopen their businesses due to economic pressure.

Thares explained that upper body massages such as the neck, shoulders and back have been put on hold as these areas pose a higher risk of spreading the virus.

However, the Covid-19 task force will ultimately decide if the public health ministry’s lower-body-only massage proposal is granted.

On Sunday, the task force gave the green light for shopping malls, gyms, beauty clinics and public swimming pools to reopen with restrictions as a means of reviving the economy.