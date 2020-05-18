Suria KLCC, Alamanda Putrajaya and Mesra Mall Kerteh offer Raya gifts to shoppers

Suria KLCC group is set to celebrate Hari Raya following new practices and safety measures. —Picture courtesy of Suria KLCC Group

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Hari Raya Aidilfitri is around the corner, but unlike previous years the majority of malls are quiet due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staying true to tradition however, Suria KLCC Group has dressed up its malls with colourful decorations to evoke the Raya spirit and welcome the community back to its premises and hinted that this year’s festivity will be a new experience for visitors in view of the outbreak and the conditional movement control order.

In a statement, Suria KLCC said the group has taken preventive measures to protect shoppers and employees throughout the festive season.

The measures include hand sanitisers placed at strategic and convenient locations, daily body temperature screening on all shoppers and employees in various parts of the malls, increased frequency of cleaning at high contact surfaces as well as a two-metre social distancing rule.

“As we pick ourselves back up and return to the ‘new norm’, the group is delighted to welcome everyone back.

“We are adhering to the stringent Health Ministry’s guidelines to ensure all our malls are clean and safe for shoppers and staff,” said Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Andrew Brien.

Hari Raya decorations at Suria KLCC Centre Court in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Suria KLCC Group

Brien added that their staff are constantly cleaning areas and equipment that have direct contact with visitors especially escalators, elevators and other common areas to ensure the safety of visitors.

“These are indeed challenging times for us, and I want to thank the community for their continued support.

“We will continue to be vigilant in implementing measures to ensure our business operations continue uninterrupted while safeguarding the wellbeing of our shoppers and staff,” he said.

To make this Raya shopping more rewarding, Suria KLCC shoppers will receive an exclusive L’Occitane gift set when they shop at any of the specialty stores from May 15 to 25 with a minimum spending amount of RM500.

Shoppers will need to present their receipt(s) to the concierge counter on the same day to redeem the exclusive gift.

Alamanda Shopping Centre in Putrajaya is also set to reunite with regular and new visitors alike by offering an exclusive scarf.

From May 14 to 25, shoppers are entitled to redeem the gift when they shop at any speciality stores in Alamanda by presenting their receipts that total up to a minimum spending amount of RM150.

Mesra Mall in Terengganu will also be enticing its shoppers with an exclusive ceramic oil burner when they shop and spend RM150 and above at any of the speciality stores.

The exclusive rewards are offered from May 15 to 31.