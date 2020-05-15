Thousands of Malaysians throng PM Muhyiddin’s Facebook to say ‘happy birthday’

Muhyiddin pictured in his home office during a phone call with US president Donald Trump on May 8. — Picture from Facebook/ts.muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA, May 15 — Malaysians have left thousands of well-wishes online for prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on his 73rd birthday.

In a post commemorating National Youth Day on Muhyiddin’s Facebook page, Facebook users from all walks of life wrote birthday wishes in the comments and hoped that he would be blessed with good health and strength as he leads the country through difficult times.

They also shared artwork, posters, and edits featuring Muhyiddin’s image.

Malaysians paid tribute to Muhyiddin by sharing posters and edits with his face in celebration of his birthday. — Screengrab from Facebook/ts.muhyiddin

“May you be granted a long life and be under Allah’s protection always as you continue to lead our beloved country,” said Wawa Elena.

“Blessed birthday, sir. May God bless you and continue to strengthen you in the days to come for our nation,” wrote Jude Prakash.

The birthday wishes came in various languages from Malaysians of all backgrounds. — Screengrab from Facebook/ts.muhyiddin

The atmosphere was just as festive on Twitter, where several users shared birthday messages and tweets of appreciation for the prime minister.

Selamat Ulang Tahun Kelahiran buat Perdana Menteri Malaysia, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Semoga sentiasa dilindungi & kesihatan yang baik. Amin 🤲🏻☺️ pic.twitter.com/Tas5tGIyyb — Hot FM (@hotfm976) May 15, 2020

Kenyataan Media Pejabat Perdana Menteri mengenai Bantuan Khas Aidilfitri bagi Pengusaha Felda, Risda dan Felcra pic.twitter.com/VEqT9uFt48 — Muhyiddin Yassin (@MuhyiddinYassin) May 15, 2020

Happy Birthday to our Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. May this special day bring you endless joy and tons of precious memories!🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/U0RSjoGSbB — Dato Howard Chew (@DatoHoward_84) May 15, 2020

was born on May 15, 1947, in Muar, Johor to his father Muhammad Yassin Muhammad, an Islamic theologian and cleric, and his mother Hajjah Khadijah Kassim.

His foray into politics began when he joined Umno as a Pagoh division member in 1971 and he quickly rose through the ranks to become Johor Menteri Besar, serving from 1986 to 1995.

He has held several federal government cabinet positions including youth and sports minister (1995-1999), domestic trade and consumer affairs minister (1999-2004), agriculture and agro-based industry minister (2004–2008), and international trade and industry minister (2008–2009).

He then served as deputy prime minister and education minister from 2009 to 2015 under the tenure of Malaysia’s sixth prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Muhyiddin was thrust back into the spotlight this year when he became the country’s eighth prime minister after being sworn in on March 2.