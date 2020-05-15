A look at the sporty new Hugo x Liam Payne collection

Liam Payne and Hugo have unveiled a new collection inspired by the singer's sporty aesthetic. — Picture courtesy of Tom Craig pour Hugo via AFP

LONDON, May 15 — Hugo, a Hugo Boss fashion group brand, has once again called on its global ambassador Liam Payne to create a collection combining unconventional and sporty aesthetics. The new capsule, which is inspired by the lifestyle of the British artist, is available in stores and online from Hugoboss.com.

The collaboration between the high-end ready-to-wear brand and the former member of the pop band One Direction is set to endure. A little more than a year after being appointed as Hugo's brand ambassador, Liam Payne is taking part in a second capsule for the label. The new project spotlights Payne's and Hugo's respective styles and an important year both for the singer and the Hugo brand.

Setting it apart from other collections, each of the pieces in the capsule is emblazoned with a “go fast” chevron inspired by one of the British singer's tattoos. The brand's logo has also been reworked as “HUGO93.LP” to reference Payne's initials and 1993, the year of his birth which was also the year of the brand's original launch.

“I've learned so much about my own style over the past two years and I'm so grateful to continue to design clothes that I love to wear. This season is very me. It's all about easy styles that are perfect for the weekend,” the singer said in a statement.

The collection, which mainly consists of men's wardrobe classics, includes polo shirts, T-shirts, shorts, hoodies, sweatpants and a pair of sneakers. It is already available in the brand's stores and online. — AFP-Relaxnews