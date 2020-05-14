Help small businesses, refugees during CMCO by ordering food from community service initiative Meals for Meals

Meals for Meals funds one meal for a refugee for every two meals sold on its platform. — Picture from Instagram/Meals for Meals

PETALING JAYA, May 14 — New community service initiative Meals for Meals is turning the favourite Malaysian pastime of eating into an act of kindness.

The newly launched food ordering platform which supports home-based F&B businesses donates one meal to refugees in need, for every two meals sold.

From now until May 31, one home business will be featured every day along with a special menu, allowing customers to support independent business owners and spread cheer to the less fortunate.

Customers may also directly donate a meal to refugee homes and schools.

The meals will be donated to the Mon Refugee Education Centre and Destiny Welfare Centre which empower children with resources, tools and opportunities that improve their livelihood whilst enabling sustainable and positive change in their community.

Some of the businesses which have been featured this week on Meals for Meals include buttermilk fried chicken eatery Fowlboys, Lolo’s Eatery, Fuzion, White Widow Kitchen and Briyani & Brownies.

“The concept behind the Meals for Meals initiative is to bring together Malaysians’ love for food and passion for championing good causes whereby simple activities such as enjoying a meal can be rewarding and carry greater meaning — sharing and spreading that joy to others in a time of need.

“In today’s new normal of social distancing, staying at home does not hinder one from being able to give back to society and improve lives of not only the disadvantaged communities but also small, local businesses as they reopen, revisit their business approach and find their footing during these uncertain times,” said Meals for Meals founder Aida Azrin.

Businesses who wish to participate in the initiative may contact Meals for Meals via Instagram.

Find out more here.