Blame it on raging hormones: Dogs reaching puberty less responsive to owners' instructions

Like humans, dogs are less responsive to instructions from owners during its adolescence. — Picture via Facebook/ JSKontingenPahang

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The next time you are tempted to dump your pets at the shelter just because it misbehaves, think again.

A study by England's Newcastle University has found that dogs are less responsive to instructions from owners during its adolescence.

“Generally teenagers that have a less secure relationship with their parents are those that are more likely to show more conflict behaviour towards their parents,” research co-author Dr Lucy Asher wrote in the journal Biology Letters.

British daily The Guardian reported Asher's study suggesting that like humans, dogs that are less secure about their bond with their owner may “play up” to test its strength.

Asher hoped her findings would help owners to be more understanding of their pets, noting there was an increase in cases where owners would dump their dogs at shelters when it reaches puberty.

“Perhaps they are not misbehaving just because they are naughty, but it is just like in humans the hormones are raging and there are things going on in the brain.”

Asher's studies looked at the behaviour of would-be guide dogs such as German shepherds, golden retrievers, labrador retrievers or crosses of these breeds when they transit from immature to mature between six and nine months.

“We know that there are hormonal changes and we know there is a big reorganisation of the brain that occurs around that time across mammals, so we are fairly confident that is something that is going on in dogs.”

Taking a sample of 82 dogs aged five months and 80 dogs aged eight months where researchers looked at how obedient dogs of both sexes were to commands such as “sit” at different ages, results showed that adolescents were less obedient than young pups to commands from their owners.

“They are nearly twice as likely to ignore the ‘sit’ command when they are eight months as compared to when they are five months,” said Asher.

The dogs’ obedience to a stranger, however, increased over the same period as proven by response from a group of 285 dogs.

While there is a drop in trainability by owners of dogs between five and eight months old, the same was not observed by dog trainers.

Further research also reveals separation anxiety in dogs such as shaking when left alone increases around eight months and it is associated with lower obedience at that age.

Asher's studies also noted female dogs with a less secure attachment to their owners started puberty earlier.