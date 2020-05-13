Japanese couple recreates banana leaf meal at home with Malaysian YouTube sensation Sugu Parvitha’s chicken curry recipe (VIDEO)

Hong Kong-based Japanese YouTuber Ichang and her partner Jimmy savour their home cooked chicken curry meal. ― Screengrab via YouTube/iChang RM

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 ― She may be the latest YouTube sensation in Malaysia but Sugu Pavithra’s mouth-watering home-cooked dishes have won over fans outside the country too.

Just like Hong Kong-based Japanese YouTuber Ichang RM who decided to give Sugu’s chicken curry recipe a go.

As Sugu’s cooking videos are recorded in Bahasa Melayu, Ichang who was introduced to Malaysian food on her travels, used Google Translate to try out the classic dish.

Determined to create an authentic version, Ichang and her partner Jimmy went the extra mile of making their own curry powder when they couldn’t find the ones made by Baba’s.

That’s not all.

The couple also foraged for a large banana leaf at a nearby hill and gave it a good soapy clean in their bathtub.

Ichang and Jimmy impressed their viewers by following Sugu’s instructions to a T as they patiently figured out Malay words for ingredients such as ginger and turmeric.

Foraging for banana leaves at a nearby hill. ― Screengrab via YouTube/iChang RM

Once the curry was done, Ichang and Jimmy laid out the banana leaf on the table to recreate the ultimate Malaysian dining experience.

They also ate the meal using their hands and capped off their Malaysian day in the kitchen with onde-onde and badak berendam for dessert.

Ichang, who has 85,900 YouTube subscribers, raked in over 311,000 views for her chicken curry video titled We made Kari Ayam at home.

The video which was posted last month also caught the attention of Sugu, who thanked the Japanese couple for trying her recipe.

She also commended them for making curry powder from scratch.

Ichang’s love for Malaysian food and culture is captured in previous YouTube videos such as making nasi lemak at home and how to order nasi kandar like a pro.