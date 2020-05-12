‘Without a husband’s support, you still raised us well’: Fasha Sandha thanks single mum in heartfelt Mother’s Day post

Fasha (left) and her mother pictured at her engagement ceremony in November 2018. — Picture from Instagram/fashasandha

PETALING JAYA, May 12 — Actress Fasha Sandha thanked her mum Hatijah Teh Man for the sacrifices she made to raise her and her siblings in a recent Mother’s Day post on Instagram.

The Natasya star penned a heartfelt message revealing the hardships her mother endured as a single mum who toiled day and night to give Fasha and her five siblings a comfortable life.

“I am so proud of her. Even as a single mum, she was still able to provide for us and buy a house for us to live in.

“Our life wasn’t easy. We only had a bicycle to commute to places under the heat of the sun.

“But Alhamdulillah, we were happy even without the love and financial support from a dad. Mama still raised us well to adulthood,” Fasha wrote.

The 36-year-old also recalled memories of Hatijah cycling them to school on a bicycle and juggling several duties to put food on the family table.

“These memories bring a smile to my face. I miss the Saturdays when I would

tag along with mum to the market and cook delicious dishes with her.”

“Every day is a day for mums but today (May 10, Sunday) is a day that is celebrated for mothers worldwide.

“The sacrifices made by our mums cannot truly be repaid. Appreciate them while they’re still around.”

The post has resonated with many of Fasha’s followers who chimed in with their well-wishes in the comments section.

Singer and actress Elly Mazlein wished the mother-daughter duo a happy Mother’s Day and Fasha’s husband Aidil Aziz also sent love to his wife and mother-in-law.

Fasha is a mum herself to two children from a previous marriage and is currently expecting a baby with Aidil.