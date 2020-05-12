‘Without a husband’s support, you still raised us well’: Fasha Sandha thanks single mum in heartfelt Mother’s Day post

PETALING JAYA, May 12 — Actress Fasha Sandha thanked her mum Hatijah Teh Man for the sacrifices she made to raise her and her siblings in a recent Mother’s Day post on Instagram.
The Natasya star penned a heartfelt message revealing the hardships her mother endured as a single mum who toiled day and night to give Fasha and her five siblings a comfortable life.
“I am so proud of her. Even as a single mum, she was still able to provide for us and buy a house for us to live in.
“Our life wasn’t easy. We only had a bicycle to commute to places under the heat of the sun.
“But Alhamdulillah, we were happy even without the love and financial support from a dad. Mama still raised us well to adulthood,” Fasha wrote.
The 36-year-old also recalled memories of Hatijah cycling them to school on a bicycle and juggling several duties to put food on the family table.
Ibu saya, @mamasandha adalah ibu yang membesarkan kami adik beradik2 diatas penat lelah bekerja siang dan malam . I am so proud of her, walaupun seorang ibu tunggal, masih mampu memberikan keselesaan dan membeli rumah buat kami tinggal. Kehidupan kami tidak senang, kesana kemari berbasikal, berpanas, tapi Alhamdulillah, kami bahagia, walau TANPA kasih sayang dan kiriman nafkah daripada seorang bapa , mama berjaya membesarkan kami sehingga besar ❤️ Apabila terkenangkan mama, akan terkenangkan mama kayuh basikal, bawak kami ke sekolah, mama bergegas pergi balik kerja dan masak pagi2 sebelum keluar(walaupun selalunya hanya telur ayam dan ikan rebus untuk Puss (kucing kami) kenangan yang mampu membuatkan saya tersenyum. Hari Sabtu jalan2 dengan mama pergi pasar dan mama masakkan lauk sedap 😃😢. . Syukur Alhamdulillah kami selalu bersyukur, Sejak kecil, walaupun bukan hidup senang, Hari2 selalu pesan pada diri untuk bersederhana dan selalu bersedekah. Walaupun memberi makan pada haiwan, itu juga sedekah. Syukur berkat kesyukuran, kini Allah gantikan dengan kebahagiaan , keselesaan Dan kesempurnaan kerana kini saya juga seorang ibu kepada #iburayfalraysha dan anak dalam kandungan. Alhamdulillah . Selamat hari ibu buat mama ku , semoga mama diberikan kesihatan yang baik selalu dan semoga bahagia dunia akhirat, Ya , Hari2 adalah hari untuk ibu tetapi hari ini (10 Mei , AHAD) Adalah hari yang diraikan di seluruh dunia. Selamat hari ibu juga buat ibu mertua terbaik ku dan semua ibu yang ada didunia ini. Sesungguhnya Pengorbanan ibu tidak mungkin dapat dibalas. Hargailah mereka selagi mereka masih ada ✨ ❤️
“These memories bring a smile to my face. I miss the Saturdays when I would
tag along with mum to the market and cook delicious dishes with her.”
“Every day is a day for mums but today (May 10, Sunday) is a day that is celebrated for mothers worldwide.
“The sacrifices made by our mums cannot truly be repaid. Appreciate them while they’re still around.”
The post has resonated with many of Fasha’s followers who chimed in with their well-wishes in the comments section.
Singer and actress Elly Mazlein wished the mother-daughter duo a happy Mother’s Day and Fasha’s husband Aidil Aziz also sent love to his wife and mother-in-law.
Fasha is a mum herself to two children from a previous marriage and is currently expecting a baby with Aidil.