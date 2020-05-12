Tesco Malaysia works with Mondelez International, Food Aid Foundation to raise RM200,000 for communities hit by Covid-19

Tesco staff giving the Tabung Kiriman Ikhlas food items to Food Aid Foundation representatives for distribution. — Picture courtesy of Tesco Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, May 12 — For this Ramadan season, Tesco Malaysia has opened its doors to help those who have been financially burdened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teaming up with Mondelez International and Food Aid Foundation (FAF), these organisations will be providing support in the form of a Tabung Kiriman Ikhlas to collect RM200,000 for needy communities.

For every RM30 purchase of any Tesco brand products and another RM30 purchase of selected Mondelez products at its stores nationwide including Tesco Online Lazada and Shopee, RM1 will be channelled into the Tabung Kiriman Ikhlas.

Funds from Tabung Kiriman Ikhlas will be used to purchase food items such as rice, cooking oil, canned food, cereal and instant beverages for the beneficiaries. — Picture courtesy of Tesco Malaysia

Tesco Malaysia corporate services director Azliza Azmel said the RM200,000 from the Tabung Kiriman Ikhlas would be used to purchase essential food items and distributed to 3,000 FAF beneficiaries.

“We have been working together with our food bank partners to ensure a continuous supply of food such as fruits, vegetables and bakery for the most vulnerable in the communities where we operate.

“However, we can only provide food products as a retailer, but it is the non-governmental organisation partners that can go the final mile to ensure those who need it the most receive the help,” Azliza said in a press release.

Tesco has already donated over RM120,000 worth of food and essentials to support underprivileged communities that have lost their source of income and also healthcare workers, refugees, local authorities, and animal shelters across the country.

Mondelez Malaysia corporate and government affairs head Raja Zalina Raja Safran said the collaboration allowed them to work with FAF while starting a new partnership with Tesco Malaysia.

“At Mondelez International, our purpose is to empower people to snack right as we are guided by our principle of doing what’s right, not just for our employees and consumers, but also for the communities in which we operate.”

Beneficiaries receiving their essential food items handed over by representatives from Food Aid Foundation. — Picture courtesy of Tesco Malaysia

FAF founder Rick Chee said corporate-backed initiatives such as the Tabung Kiriman Ikhlas were crucial for the underprivileged such as those that are dependent on their daily pay and those temporarily out of work who were struggling even more now.

“We need a variety of support to meet the increase in demand for food supply and partnerships like these have proven to be a boon in times of crisis, and we hope that other corporates can also help.”

The Tabung Kiriman Ikhlas initiative ends on July 30.