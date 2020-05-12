Caught on video: Malaysian motorist barely misses Molotov cocktail hurled on highway

A screenshot from a dash cam video shows a Molotov being thrown at the Cheras-Kajang Highway. — Courtesy of Facebook/ Silver Elgrand Low

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — A Facebook user got the shock of his life when he had a near miss with a Molotov cocktail hurled from an overhead bridge along the Cheras-Kajang Highway recently.

Going by the handle, “Silver Elgrand Low,” the user shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred on May 9 in the Facebook group page “DashCam Owner Malaysia..”

“What the heck is that thing hurled at my car? A Molotov?” Low captioned the post.

Low explained that the incident took place along the E7 Cheras-Kajang Highway (Kuala Lumpur bound).

After a near miss, the content of the Molotov cocktail can be seen landing on the road, before bursting into flames.

Low’s post has gained over 200 likes and shares along with users urging him to lodge a police report of the incident with a few commenting that it could be a robbery attempt.

China Press reported that a spokesman from the Kajang district police said that they have not received any reports on the incident.