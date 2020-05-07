The mothers and daughters teaming up in fashion and beauty this season

Looks from Fabletics' limited-edition mother-daughter capsule — Picture courtesy of PRNewsfoto x Fabletics

NEW YORK, May 7 — Whether it’s about working up a sweat as a team, expressing their bond through scent or inspiring one another’s beauty look, these mother-daughter duos are collaborating on a range of products and campaigns in fashion, beauty and accessories this season.

Workout wear

Fabletics created its first activewear collection specially designed for moms and daughters this spring. The three-outfit range, revealed last month, was created by Ginger Ressler, the brand’s Chief Performance Officer, who “consulted” with her daughter Gia. From leggings and shorts in the company’s famous poppy print to tanks with positive messages, the garments come in toddler, children and women’s sizes. Proceeds from the children’s clothing go to Blessings in a Backpack’s Covid-19 fund to help children who rely on school lunches eat healthily while schools are closed. The collection is available now.

Maternal homage

Famous mother-daughter duo Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have collaborated on the newest scent for Kardashian’s KKW fragrance range. Dubbed simply KKW X Kris, the white floral with notes of freesia, gardenia and tuberose mixed with woody elements celebrates “the unconditional love between a mother and daughter.” The scent, housed in a creamy-toned bottle featuring a mother-daughter pair in silhouette, launched in April just in time for Mother’s Day, priced at US$40. Twenty per cent of proceeds are set to go to Blessings in a Backpack.

Youthful inspiration

Another mother-daughter pair in the Kardashian-Jenner clan are responsible for a launch this year. Kylie Jenner and her two-year old daughter Stormi are behind a makeup collection, first unveiled in January of this year, called ‘Stormi’ featuring butterfly motifs and shimmery tones in pinks and violets.

Future’s so bright

Quay Australia also looked to a mother-daughter pair to show off some of its wares in February of this year. Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna, who has just turned four, teamed up in a campaign for the iconic accessories brand to model some of the latest Quay x Chrissy sunnies. — AFP-Relaxnews