The mothers and daughters teaming up in fashion and beauty this season

NEW YORK, May 7 — Whether it’s about working up a sweat as a team, expressing their bond through scent or inspiring one another’s beauty look, these mother-daughter duos are collaborating on a range of products and campaigns in fashion, beauty and accessories this season.
Workout wear
Fabletics created its first activewear collection specially designed for moms and daughters this spring. The three-outfit range, revealed last month, was created by Ginger Ressler, the brand’s Chief Performance Officer, who “consulted” with her daughter Gia. From leggings and shorts in the company’s famous poppy print to tanks with positive messages, the garments come in toddler, children and women’s sizes. Proceeds from the children’s clothing go to Blessings in a Backpack’s Covid-19 fund to help children who rely on school lunches eat healthily while schools are closed. The collection is available now.
Twin it to win it! 👯Introducing...the mother of all collections. 💕 ⠀ That’s right! @GingerRessler has been hard at work behind-the-scenes to bring you this limited-edition mother/daughter capsule just in time for Mother’s Day. ⠀ As Ginger puts it: “I want our members to match in ways that feel cute, stylish, and comfortable. But most importantly, I want the capsule to uplift, motivate, and inspire. To remind us that girls can do everything.” ⠀ Best of all, 100% of net profits from our children’s clothing will provide meals to kids. A minimum donation of $25,000 will go to Blessings in a Backpack’s COVID-19 program from 4/27 to 5/31. ⠀ Link in bio to shop! 🥳
Maternal homage
Famous mother-daughter duo Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have collaborated on the newest scent for Kardashian’s KKW fragrance range. Dubbed simply KKW X Kris, the white floral with notes of freesia, gardenia and tuberose mixed with woody elements celebrates “the unconditional love between a mother and daughter.” The scent, housed in a creamy-toned bottle featuring a mother-daughter pair in silhouette, launched in April just in time for Mother’s Day, priced at US$40. Twenty per cent of proceeds are set to go to Blessings in a Backpack.
MOTHER'S DAY GIVEAWAY 🤍 Enter for a chance to win all of the @kkwfragrance, @kkwbeauty and @skims products featured on Kim's Mother's Day Gift Guide. To enter: 1) Like this post, 2) follow all three brands tagged, 3) tag a woman who inspires you in the comments. BONUS entry: Sign up for SMS updates from KKW Fragrance (link in our IG stories). Entry ends Tuesday, 05.05 at 11:59PM PDT. No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ years old to enter. Three winners will be chosen at random and contacted via text message on Wednesday, 05.06.
Youthful inspiration
Another mother-daughter pair in the Kardashian-Jenner clan are responsible for a launch this year. Kylie Jenner and her two-year old daughter Stormi are behind a makeup collection, first unveiled in January of this year, called ‘Stormi’ featuring butterfly motifs and shimmery tones in pinks and violets.
Future’s so bright
Quay Australia also looked to a mother-daughter pair to show off some of its wares in February of this year. Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna, who has just turned four, teamed up in a campaign for the iconic accessories brand to model some of the latest Quay x Chrissy sunnies. — AFP-Relaxnews