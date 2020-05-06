Klang Valley Buddhist temples to livestream Wesak Day celebrations online under MCO

This will be the first time in 126 years the Buddhist Maha Vihara temple in Brickfields will be celebrating Wesak Day behind locked gates. — Picture courtesy of Tilak Leslie Jayawardena

PETALING JAYA, May 6 – Come tomorrow Buddhists in Malaysia will observe Wesak Day unlike any other year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the pandemic swept across the nation and the globe, places of worship had to quickly pivot and Malaysians prepared for a new norm under the Movement Control Order to curb the spread of the virus.

At the Buddhist Maha Vihara (BMV) in Brickfields, there would normally be 10,000 devotees visiting the temple to receive blessings and participate in various religious activities.

This year will be vastly different.

“This is the first time in our 126 year history that the BMV will be celebrating Wesak with locked gates,” BMV honorary secretary Tilak Leslie Jayawardena told Malay Mail.

The temple’s candlelight and float procession, as well as free food distribution, has been cancelled but everything else has gone virtual.

Tilak says the temple gates were open even during World War II when the Japanese occupied Malaya. — Picture courtesy of Tilak Leslie Jayawardena

“As the saying goes, in hardships evolves ingenuity and innovation.

“We started to slowly assimilate and acclimatise to the idea of praying and promoting spirituality from home,” Tilak said.

Wesak Day observes the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.

Beginning today, the eve of Wesak, BMV will be live streaming the lighting of the first Wesak oil lamp by the temple’s chief monk Datuk K. Dhammaratana on its official and public Facebook pages.

They will also be live-streaming a blessing service and a Wesak sermon.

Wesak Day online activities will begin at 7am tomorrow with a message from the chief monk and the Buddhist flag raising ceremony followed by a blessing service.

Devotees who wish to participate in the eight precepts programme can join the web session at 7.30am tomorrow while regular programmes such as sponsoring oil lamps and Aspiration Tree messages are also conducted online.