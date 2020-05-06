Disappointed at missing the Met Gala, fashion icons share their favorite pictures

Jennifer Lopez at the 2018 Met Gala — AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 6 — Originally planned for May 4, the Met Gala was finally postponed in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Although they were not able to gather on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, designers, models and other players from the world of fashion shared their disappointment by flooding the web and social networks with content celebrating this annual high point in the fashion calendar.

Some even went as far as sharing images of their favorite outfits in previous years. Here is a roundup of what they missed most.

Olivier Rousteing

The French designer and creative director of Balmain posted several images of memorable looks created by the French luxury house. Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Darren Criss and Natalia Vodianova are just a few of the celebrities who have called on Olivier Rousteing — and on Balmain — for outfits for the big night. However, the picture that most caught our attention is of the sublime dress worn by Jennifer Lopez for the 2018 Met Gala.

Blake Lively

Like Rihanna, Katy Perry and Beyoncé, Blake Lively is in the habit of making a much-noted if not sensational entrance on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The American actress marked the occasion this year by posting snaps of not one but three of her favourite outfits, which she wore in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Not only does she turn out in spectacular dresses that suit her down to the ground, Blake Lively also makes a point of matching her outfit to the red carpet, as Gigi Hadid pointed out in a comment posted under one of the pictures of the former star of Gossip Girl.

Kris Jenner

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also paid homage to the Met Gala with a photograph in which she is dressed for the occasion in Balmain, posing alongside her daughters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and her son-in-law Kanye West.

The photo dates from 2016, a year when the theme of the gala was “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology.”

Brandon Maxwell

On the occasion of what should have been the 2020 Met Gala, designer Brandon Maxwell posted several videos of the impressive outfit worn by Lady Gaga last year.

In 2019, the American star stole the show on the Met red carpet when she arrived in a spectacular pink dress and then proceeded to strip down through four successive outfits to end up in her underwear.

Among the videos posted, one shows Brandon Maxwell's team struggling to pick up the singer of Bad Romance, who can barely move in the American designer's voluminous creation.

Jared Leto

Without a doubt, one of the biggest sensations at the Met Gala in recent years was sparked by Jared Leto. In 2019, the American actor stunned the crowd in a Gucci outfit inspired by the Italian house's latest fashion show, which was accessorised with, of all things, a severed head in his image.

This was the look that Jared Leto shared on social networks Monday, posing with a number of personalities including Kendall Jenner, Shawn Mendes and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele. — AFP-Relaxnews