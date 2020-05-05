Shy about saying ‘vagina’? This board game aims to educate players on women’s health (VIDEO)

The game presents common dilemmas faced by women along with various solutions to overcome them. — Pictures from Instagram/libresse_my and Instagram/mekonie_

PETALING JAYA, May 5 — Feminine hygiene brand Libresse has launched an interactive board game called The V Game in a bid to get women better acquainted with vaginal health.

The game aims to open up conversations among women of all ages by getting them to role-play in everyday scenarios, such as facing monthly periods to discussions about reproductive health.

By guiding players and providing solutions, the game offers facts on how women can practise self-care and be confident in their own bodies while caring for their intimate areas.

The V Game is part of Libresse’s “Know Your V” campaign which promotes knowledge about vaginal health so that women may be better empowered and informed about their bodies.

A recent survey conducted by Libresse suggests that Malaysian women lack reliable information about vaginal health, with 69 per cent of respondents incorrectly labelling a diagram of the female reproductive system.

Meanwhile, 63 per cent of respondents said they have not seen or know what a vulva is.

The survey also showed that four out of 10 Malaysian women feel uncomfortable using the word “vagina” in conversations, therefore perpetuating the cultural taboo and stigma surrounding discussions about female reproductive health.

This information gap could pose health risks to women if they are unable to identify symptoms of possible infections or other conditions related to their reproductive health.

To address this issue, Libresse partnered up with consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Patricia Lim Su Lyn to provide vaginal health facts in a fun, approachable manner via the campaign’s digital and educational platforms.

“Knowledge is power, and women need to be taught from an early age to take charge of their V-Zone health — nobody else can do this for them.

“This includes taking note of their monthly period cycle and any irregularities, conducting vaginal self-examinations and seeing a gynae annually for check-ups,” said Dr Lim in a press release.

She added that women should not feel embarrassed about getting to know their intimate areas better, noting that it’s important to know the signs of a healthy vagina and how to tell if something is wrong.

“It’s also not enough that most women only see a gynaecologist when they get pregnant or have an infection.

“Health screenings like Pap smears are important to detect possible health problems early.”

The V Game will be given out via Libresse’s social media, school visits, and in-store promotions under the “Know Your V” campaign, which has already reached more than 605,000 students nationwide since its launch in 2014.