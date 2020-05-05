Kayla Itsines shares bedtime stretching routine for better sleep (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, May 5 — If you're struggling to sleep during the current Covid-19 confinements, then fitness trainer and Instagram star Kayla Itsines suggests a relaxing stretch before bedtime to help you drift off.
Kayla, who is known for creating the hugely popular SWEAT fitness app, shared her advice on Instagram on Sunday for trying to improve sleep, particularly right now when she says we are all facing increased levels of stress.
If you're struggling to switch off, then stretching before bed can help relax both body and mind, says Kayla, who shared one of her favorite nighttime stretch routines in a short video.
SLEEP TIME ROUTINE #BBGathome #SWEATathome ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ When I sleep well, I wake up energised and hungry, so I KNOW straight away if I’ve had a bad sleep because I might wake up with a headache, not feel hungry or have no energy to get out of bed. #BBGcommunity we are all facing increased levels of stress right now, which means getting a good night’s sleep has never been more important, but for many of us I know this is now more difficult than ever (particularly for any new #BBGmums with bubs at home). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Including a stretch into routine before bed can not only help you to relax your body but can also give your mind time wind down. This is one of my favourite night time stretch routines! Save this video and try and complete it once through, every day for a week before bed. Let me know how you go in the comments! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ www.kaylaitsines.com/BBGatHome
Kayla uses a foam roller and resistance band to stretch the calves and hamstrings, but stretches such as knees-to-chest and child's pose don't require any equipment at all.
She says the routine will take you less than 10 minutes and to try to complete it before bed every day for a week to see if it works for you. — AFP-Relaxnews