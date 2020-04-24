Quarantined bulldog achieves Twitter fame after gazing sadly at kids playing outside (VIDEO)

The bulldog from Atlanta, Georgia became an overnight social media star after his owner shared photos of him looking dejectedly at children playing outside. — Pictures from Twitter/RaeElle

PETALING JAYA, April 24 — Newly-minted internet star Big Poppa is proof that even our pets are feeling the quarantine blues during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His owner Rashida Ellis shared some Twitter photos of the English Bulldog looking crestfallen at not being able to go out and play with the kids from his building.

Instead, all he can do is gaze longingly at them from the balcony.

This is him waiting for me to finish working.... Every SINGLE Night 🤣🤦🏽 ♀️❤ pic.twitter.com/uoLavaQV8R — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 23, 2020

Ellis’ tweet has blown up with 90,600 retweets and a whopping 806,500 likes so far, with her Instagram account for Big Poppa now boasting over 76,800 followers.

Big Poppa’s mournful expression soon caught the attention of celebrities like Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams and talk show host Ellen Degeneres.

“Not being dramatic but I would literally die for Big Poppa,” Williams wrote on Twitter.

Degeneres took the opportunity to remind the public about the importance of social distancing, tweeting, “Stay inside. Flatten this curve. Do it for Big Poppa.”

Ellis said that she tried to cheer up Big Poppa during the lockdown by buying him a new bed online but her plans took a turn when it arrived too small to fit her pooch.

That didn’t stop Big Poppa from getting inside anyway, and he now spends most of his time watching the outside world from the safety of his bed on the balcony.

Poppa has an IG: PoptheBulldog if anyone is interested pic.twitter.com/rxWni62Vm6 — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

In a Twitter reply, Ellis said that playing outside with the children was one of Big Poppa’s favourite activities and he hasn’t been feeling the same since he had to self-isolate at home.

“He loves children more than anything and not being able to play with them daily but still being able to see them... I think it's taking a toll on him," she wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Ellis said a friend had come by to drop off some snacks and played with Big Poppa on the patio.

While it wasn’t the exact play session he was hoping for, the presence of Ellis’ friend seemed to put Big Poppa in better spirits.