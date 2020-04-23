Tzu Chi Foundation helps poor foreign workers in Selangor struggling to live during MCO

Every resident is required to observe social distancing and sanitise their hands upon arrival. — Picture courtesy of Tzu Chi Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 – Tzu Chi Kuala Lumpur and Selangor volunteers together with residents’ associations distributed aids to foreign workers in Selangor who are affected by the movement control order (MCO).

The volunteers distributed shopping vouchers and protective equipment to 112 foreign worker families living in Kampung Kenangan and the Bandar Bukit Puchong flats last Friday.

Selangor state executive councillor, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud, who was also present at the relief distribution, said that everyone deserved help no matter what their nationality was.

During the distribution, the resident associations were tasked with arranging the arrival of beneficiaries in batches as a form of social distancing, which has been recommended to curb any spread of the virus.

Tzu Chi volunteers and members of the resident association helped out on site by setting up tents, distributing face masks and verifying the beneficiaries’ identity.

Selangor state executive councillor, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud (right) visits and takes part in the relief distribution. — Picture courtesy of Tzu Chi Foundation

A beneficiary of the aid, Pasli Alwi who can’t work because of injuries sustained from an accident, said that their life had become harder due to the MCO and they could only reluctantly ask for loans from friends and family.

“I really don’t know what would happen to us if there’s no one reaching out to us at this difficult time.”

“I thank you so much. Now I can buy rice to cook. At least we don’t have to go to bed with an empty stomach,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Nurhayati Mayur who makes a living by redeeming recyclables, had to stop doing the work as she was afraid she would be detained by law enforcers.

However, due to her financial difficulty and hunger, she was left with no other choice but to go out and beg for food at the market.

“Now I finally can buy some food and my most pressing problem is solved,” she said.

Nurhayati Mayur has trouble making a living during the MCO. She thanked Tzu Chi Foundation for being there for her during this difficult time. — Picture courtesy of Tzu Chi Foundation Tzu Chi volunteers had also conducted a similar distribution exercise to another 21 foreign worker families living in Taman Puchong Permai.

The Taiwanese non-profit Buddhist organisation has been giving continuous support to needy families and also medical personnel since the beginning of the pandemic.

