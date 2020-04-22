Canadian woman’s breast implant deflects bullet, saves her

Intraoperative view of left breast implant showing bullet trajectory through an implant. — Picture courtesy of research team from McLean Clinic & Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — A woman in Toronto, Canada survived a close-range gunshot thanks to her silicone breast implants.

In a case study published in the SAGE medical journal last week, doctors detailed how a silicone breast implant defected the bullet from nipping the 30-year-old woman’s vital organs.

The incident, which took place in 2018 in Toronto, is among a handful of instances in medical journals where breast implants have saved a person’s life, and the first instance where a silicone implant had changed the trajectory of a bullet, according to the authors.

In the study, researchers noted that the silicone implant was likely responsible for deflecting the bullet’s trajectory, ultimately saving the victim’s life.

Although the exact details of the shooting are still unclear, surgeon Giancarlo McEvenue told CNN that the patient walked into a local emergency department seeking treatment after being shot in the chest two years ago.

“She was talking; and the trauma team was in disbelief at how well she was,” recalled McEvenue, who was one of the treating surgeons.

McEvenue added that the bullet wound entry was on the left breast, but caused a rib fracture on the right side.

“The bullet entered the skin on the left side first, and then ricocheted across her sternum into the right breast and broke her rib on the right side.”

The incident, which could be extremely fatal, left the woman with a gunshot wound, broken ribs and broken implants.

“On the left-hand side is the heart and lungs — if the bullet would have gone into the chest — she would have had a much more serious, possibly life-threatening injury,” said McEvenue.

To date, the shooter still remains unknown and the firearm used in the incident was never recovered.