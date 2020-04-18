KLPac's fundraising drive asks patrons to 'adopt' a seat

The event would let would-be theatre patrons sponsor seats.— Picture courtesy of KLPac/Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Uncertain of when it will be able to host any shows, the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (KLPac) has come up with a new idea for fundraising: letting individuals sponsor theatre seats.



In a Facebook post explaining the endeavour, KLPac said: "We may not be able to gift you with a physical show now in return but we promise that we will gift Klang Valley with many, many more shows and programmes in years to come."

Typically corporations would sponsor halls at KLPac or buyout shows; with shows being on hiatus for the forseable future, KLPac needed some means of revenue.



They estimated that thanks to the current Movement Control Order (MCO) the Actors Studio’s losses have come up to RM 173,752 with penangpac’s losses amounting to RM 119,981.

The sponsorship options come in different tiers: RM50, RM100, RM300 and RM1,000. Each tier comes with different benefits.

To purchase a sponsorship, donors can go here and choose their sponsorship tier. There will an additional RM4 admin charge by Proticket, with RM1 being donated to KLPac.