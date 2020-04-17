Seremban father-of-six sells more than 60kg of fish daily after losing factory job due to MCO

The former factory worker was forced to find a new way to sustain himself after his workplace was shut down. — Picture via Twitter/daniahasrul

PETALING JAYA, April 17 — Mohd Hasrul Abd Hamid knew he couldn’t afford to slow down after losing his factory job due to the movement control order (MCO).

The father-of-six from Seremban, Negri Sembilan decided to carve out a new career by selling fresh fish to continue putting food on the table for his family.

He began taking orders earlier this week and demand soared after word got around on social media and WhatsApp groups, boosting his sales from 18 kilogrammes on his first day to 62 kilogrammes on the third day.

Mohd Hasrul told mStar that he has his wife and friend to thank for enabling his business to get off the ground.

“It’s actually my friend who supplies the fish, I just distribute them to families. My wife took pictures of me on the job and posted them on WhatsApp.

“From there, we started receiving more orders from friends. One of them made an order for five kilogrammes of fish.

“When I think back on it, I didn’t want to make deliveries for just five kilogrammes so I started promoting my business on Seremban WhatsApp groups,” he was quoted as saying.

The enterprising dad sells ikan kembung (Indian mackerel) for RM10 per kilogramme and delivers free of charge to any address in Seremban.

aku taktau la kenapa tapi aku sedih gila tengok ayah aku promote macamni. nak tolong macam mana pun taktau so ni la yang aku boleh tolong setakat ni. promote dekat socmed dengan harapan ada yang berminat. taknak beli takpe, rt pun aku bersyukur. terima kasih semua ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RZb55WCOpj — d a n i a (@daniahasrul) April 15, 2020

His third child, known as Dania, made a post about his efforts on Twitter which has gotten over 32,000 retweets so far and she now acts as a middleman between her father and potential customers.

It’s not Mohd Hasrul’s first time exploring the world of e-commerce as he previously ran an online clothing business as a side job.

The MCO means he has to be thrifty with his expenses and prioritise the needs of his children when shopping for essentials.

“For me, I always place my children’s needs first, like pampers and food. When you spend, you need to know how to save as well.

“I do feel bad for the children because we can’t bring them to go out like we used to.”

Twitter users have been responding to his daughter’s tweet with orders to show their support along with well-wishes for his family.

“Feeling emotional even though he’s not my dad. I live alone with my father so I know what this struggle feels like,” wrote @F10qah.

“I can’t buy but I can only retweet this. Hopefully your dad will get more customers! Virtual hug,” said @_rynnnn.