Kind Pahang man helps senior citizen in his final moments, calls for more Malaysians to help others (VIDEO)

The 74-year-old man was found looking visibly worn out when Amierus came across him. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, April 16 — Che Amierus Shafiq’s efforts were not in vain.

The 26-year-old who lives in Kuala Lipis, Pahang extended his help to a weary elderly man, who has since passed away, as he described in a string of posts uploaded onto his Facebook page three days ago.

Amierus, who works at a motorcycle repair shop in Kampung Tempoyang, told Malay Mail that he came across the old man while on his way back home from work and was shocked to find him trembling.

“I found him sitting under a tree for shade on Jalan Kuala Kechau, just outside Bandar Baru in Kuala Lipis,” said Amierus.

“When I approached him, he was shaking and shivering like he hadn’t eaten for days.”

Amierus said the old man said he was not sick, but merely drained and weathered by the heat.

The man, who was 74 years old, also said that he finally ventured out of his home in search of food, having starved himself for the last couple of days, but was stranded by the roadside after a bad fall left him incapable of walking.

“I didn’t have my work gloves on me, so I didn’t try to touch or move him. But he told me that he was hungry,” said Amierus.

“I then rushed to the nearby shops and bought some bread and water for him before asking police officers nearby for some help.”

The police officers followed Amierus to the scene and then proceeded to carry the elderly man into their patrol car and get him back to his home — just one kilometre away in a durian farm on Jalan Kuala Kechau.

The policemen also assisted the man in his quest for food as they bought him some essential supplies such as rice, instant noodles and a box of mineral water.

According to Malaysiakini, Kuala Lipis police chief Mohd Razis Mohd Wahi said the old man’s living quarters wasn’t much of a home, and more of a rundown “hut” instead, as he described that the man lived by himself in a 10 x 10-metre room which did not have water or electricity.

Having seen the condition that the old man lived in, Amierus felt that there was more he could do to help and decided to mow the old man’s untended garden to make the place look a little neater the very next day.

But what Amierus didn’t know was that the old man died due to heart trouble, just a day after he had extended his help, along with the policemen.

“At around 7am I went over to his place to cut his grass by myself. I knocked on the door, but he didn’t answer so I thought maybe he was still sleeping,” said Amierus.

“So I just went on and cut the grass and then went home. I didn’t want to disturb him.

“A few hours later around 10am, the village head went to his house with a few policemen. When he didn’t answer they broke in and found the old man on the ground, his body stiff.”

Amierus added that the village head, known as Tok Empat Kuala Kechau, made his way to the old man’s home with the police officers in a bid to refer him to the Welfare Department or other NGOs so that he could receive some form of aid.

The man’s relatives have since come to settle his funeral arrangements.

“It’s sad that we couldn’t do something sooner. But at least he got some food and interaction before he left this world,” said Amierus.

“I just hope that more Malaysians can try to help out those in need, like this man, without caring about trivial things like race or religion.”

His efforts have left a mark as social media users have been inspired by his selfless acts of kindness and praised both him and the policemen for making the old man’s last few hours more comfortable.

Amierus’ uploaded video has also made its rounds on social media with multiple platforms sharing the video to thank them for their efforts.

Social media users were touched by Amierus’ selflessness. — Facebook screengrab

“Thank you for giving this old man some food. At least he didn’t pass away because he was hungry, thanks to your humanitarianism,” wrote one user.

“I teared up when I saw this. There must be more out there suffering like this man. Hopefully, there are more people out there like you to help,” wrote another user.



