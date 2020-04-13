KTM Berhad tickles funny bones mapping out ‘station stops’ at home during MCO

With many stuck at home during the MCO, many probably have already gone on KTMB’s new ‘Stay Home’ line without even realising it. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, April 13 — The movement control order (MCO) has resulted in Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) reducing the frequency of its train services.

While there are quieter days on the tracks, the social media administrators at KTMB are not slowing down, taking the “stay at home” directive to literal effect with the creation of its new home-inspired route map.

Uploaded onto its official social media pages today, KTMB’s “Stay Home Route Map” replaces the usual train station stops with locations more relatable to everyone’s new lifestyle pattern since the MCO came into effect.

“Which stations do you always visit during the movement control order period? I bet it’s the Kitchen station,” asked the admin in the Facebook post.

KTMB’s social media administrator confirmed that there is a Phase 3 line in the making. — Screengrab via Facebook/KTM Berhad

“Phase 1 Line” and “Phase 2 Line” covers stations such as the Bedroom Station, Laptop Station, Toilet Station, In Front of TV Station, Refrigerator Station, Couch Station and even a special stop to the great outdoors at the Balcony Station.

Social media users loved KTMB’s humorous post, with the post receiving over 1,000 likes and 500 shares, as they praised the public transportation company for “looking on the bright side” during this difficult period.

Social media users react to KTMB’s ‘Stay Home’ route map. — Screengrab via Facebook/KTM Berhad

KTMB has also posted other interactive posts for its consumers to engage with.

Earlier this morning, KTMB also uploaded a fun fill-in-the-blank slash guessing game, using the actual name of some of its stations this time, for its consumers to keep themselves entertained at home.