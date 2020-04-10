Malay Mail booster posters to lift spirits of Covid-19 frontliners at Hospital Sungai Buloh

Hospital Sungai Buloh staff posing with the posters that were given by Malay Mail. ― Picture courtesy of Hospital Sungai Buloh

PETALING JAYA, April 10 ― The heavy duty task of saving lives can be stressful and take its toll on healthcare workers.

This is especially so when they are battling a pandemic like Covid-19.

And in the case of frontliners at Hospital Sungai Buloh, it has been a long battle so far having been hard at work since February.

Having to be in a high-pressure job and in addition to being away from their families can add on to the stress.

It was with this in mind that a doctor from the hospital thought it would be a good idea to print out posters with motivational words that could hopefully uplift the morale ofo staff.

He drew inspiration from similar messages he had seen in Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

“Many of us have not had adequate rest or seen our family for fear of infecting the young and elderly,” he said.

“While we are ready to accept this as part of the job as long as patients were getting better, the emotional and physical stress has been affecting alot of the doctors, nurses and other allied healthcare workers. We live in fear of the unknown, eat in isolation and rest poorly.”

“But it is important that we continue walking into Hospital Sungai Buloh with our heads held high, and to remember who they are fighting for. The kids, parents and people of Malaysia. Together, we will get through this.”

Having heard of his idea, Malay Mail decided to help out and come up with the motivational words and designs for posters.

Six designs were developed in less than a day.

These were then printed and laminated and has since been put up at various parts of the hospital.

Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan said it was the media outlet's small way of thanking Malaysia's heroes in combatting Covid-19.

“Morale is important when warriors go into war,” he said.

“We can do the same for all other hospitals handling Covid-19 cases.”