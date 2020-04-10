Exercise the MCO blues away with Milo’s virtual aerobics class this Sunday (VIDEO)

Catch up on your workouts with this virtual workout led by a team of fitness instructors. — Picture from Facebook/MiloMalaysia

PETALING JAYA, April 10 — Milo Malaysia will host a virtual aerobics class this weekend to encourage Malaysians to stay active even while they’re cooped up at home during the movement control order (MCO).

The class will be led by fitness instructors Annie Tan, Shafiq Mickey, Sheena William, and Vivien Lee who will be leading viewers through the one-hour workout all the way from warm-up to cool-down.

As self-isolation becomes the new normal, Tan told Malay Mail that it’s more important than ever to maintain one’s physical and mental well-being.

“For me, nothing is more important than keeping people healthy and fit,” said the Zumba teacher.

“Now that everyone’s at home, I think this is even more of a reason for me to continue promoting health and fitness.

“People need this now more than ever for their physical and mental well-being while they’re trapped at home.”

Tan promises an energetic class where each instructor will share two fitness dance routines that are simple and easy to follow for anyone at home.

They will also be dancing to a track released by Milo Malaysia last year called “Rentak Aktif,” an upbeat song that calls upon people to get on their feet for a healthier lifestyle.

The aerobics class will be broadcasted on a livestream this Sunday, April 12 at 4.30pm on Milo Malaysia’s Facebook page.

Milo Malaysia streamed the first Rentak Aktif session on April 5 and the video has garnered more than 5,700 views so far.

For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page.