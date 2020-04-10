Billy Porter invites you to do your fiercest runway walk in your chicest stay-at-home look (VIDEO)

US actor Billy Porter arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California January 5, 2020. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 10 ― Hot on the heels of the success of his first challenge, Billy Porter is back with a new competition for his Instagram community whom he has invited onto the runways... This week they have been told to stride like stars... On a red carpet? On a catwalk? No, not with social distancing. Everyone has been told to strut their stuff in their living-room in their best stay-at-home outfit.

On March 24, multi-talented entertainer Billy Porter caused a major stir when he launched a creative challenge via his Instagram account, which called on his community to recreate his 2019 Met Gala outfit using clothing and accessories found in their homes. The initiative was a resounding success, with several outfits created by Porter's fans going viral on social networks.

Some two weeks later, the Broadway star has renewed the experiment, calling on his followers ― and all fashion addicts ― to redouble their creative efforts for a fresh challenge. This time around, they have to imagine they are runway stars presenting this year's collection of the world's best lockdown looks.

In the competition, which will be keen, there will be added marks for “couch-potato realness.” Pyjamas are welcome, so too are track pants, homewear pieces, and, for the more daring, slippers. The goal is to find looks that no one has ever had the courage to show. As for makeup, it has to match the outfit in question, so it may be approximate, or even non-existent and combined with wild hair.

The “#StayAtHome lewk,” as Billy Porter has dubbed it, must be filmed, and posted on Instagram along with a mention of @theebillyporter and accompanied by the “#BillyPorterFashionChallenge” hashtag. Stay tuned, as the famous actor will be sharing his favourite submissions. ― AFP-Relaxnews