Gowns, high heels, wigs: Self-isolating Aussies glam up in cosplay to take out rubbish

Facebook users have been wearing outfits fit for the ball just to take out the rubbish. — Pictures from Facebook/leanne.will.1 and Facebook/smithalexandraaa

PETALING JAYA, April 9 — With nowhere to be but at home, Australians have come up with a novel way to make the days in isolation a little more bearable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Facebook group dubbed Bin Isolation Outing features people getting glam-ed up to perform a rather unglamorous activity: taking out the rubbish.

Some went the full nine yards with their get-up and even did their hair and makeup just to haul out their household waste.

Shelly Beach, Sydney donned a funky 1970s outfit complete with an afro wig, a paisley jumpsuit, and rollerskates. — Picture courtesy of The Bin Isolation Outing Group/Facebook

A fashion model in Perth turned heads by strutting in high heels and sunglasses while dragging a rubbish bin behind her. — Picture courtesy of The Bin Isolation Outing Group/Facebook

A Facebook debuts a stunning look fit for a masquerade ball as she wheeled her bins out for collection. — Picture courtesy of The Bin Isolation Outing Group/Facebook

Families have also used the activity as an excuse to play dress-up with the kids.

A doting father sports an amusing penguin costume as he took out the rubbish with his daughters, who are dressed as Minnie Mouse and Elsa from Frozen. — Picture courtesy of The Bin Isolation Outing Group/Facebook

The Bin Isolation Outing group currently boasts more than 486,000 members and admin Danielle Askew told UK’s Metro that she’s “blown away” by the love people have been showing.

“My friend posted a meme on Facebook about being excited it’s bin night and getting to go out. ‘

“I dared her to dress up, and I made the page so all my friends could join in and dress up too.

“I’m blown away at how it took off, all over the country and the world. It is something to do in a chaotic world that we are in at the moment,” she was quoted as saying.