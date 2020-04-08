Lockdown lovefest! Pandas in Hong Kong zoo mate for the first time in a decade

PETALING JAYA, April 8 — Two giant pandas from Ocean Park zoo in Hong Kong have set social media abuzz after successfully mating amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
The first successful mating of Ying Ying and Le Le after a decade, was shared yesterday on Ocean Park’s Instagram page.
【🐼大熊貓盈盈和樂樂的好消息💕】經過多年嘅愛情長跑，盈盈同樂樂今日終於成功自然交配喇！今次係佢哋小倆口自9年前（2011年起）開始嘗試自然交配以來首次成功，公園嘅獸醫同護理團隊會繼續密切觀察佢哋嘅身體狀況同行為變化，希望會有熊貓「添丁」嘅好消息！大家留低❤️emoji，一齊祝福盈盈同樂樂可以早日迎接新家庭成員喇！ . . [🐼Good News from Giant Panda Ying Ying & Le Le💕] Ying Ying and her long-standing sweetheart Le Le succeeded in natural mating today! This is the first success since the cute couple began attempts at natural mating 9 years ago (from 2011). The Park’s veterinary and animal care teams have been closely monitoring the giant pandas’ body conditions and behavioural changes, hoping to bring wonderful pregnancy news to you all. Let’s leave a ❤️ emoji in the comment section to send your blessing to our lovable Ying Ying and Le Le! #hkoceanpark #OPLovelyAnimals #panda #海洋公園 #熊貓
“Ying Ying and her long-standing sweetheart Le Le succeeded in natural mating today,” read the post.
“The park’s veterinary and animal care teams have been closely monitoring the giant pandas’ body conditions and behavioural changes, hoping to bring wonderful news to all.”
However, no visitors witnessed the special moment between the two 14-year-old pandas as the park has been closed since late January due to the pandemic, according to HuffPost.
Ocean Park’s executive director of the park’s zoological operations and conservation, Michael Boss said in the park’s website, “The successful natural mating process today is extremely exciting for all of us, as the chance of pregnancy via natural mating is higher than by artificial insemination.
“If successful, signs of pregnancy including hormonal level fluctuations and behavioural changes might be observed as late June although there is a possibility that Ying Ying could experience a pseudo-pregnancy.”
The website however, stated that it will closely monitor Ying Ying’s hormonal levels and behavioural changes, and will update the public on the latest information.