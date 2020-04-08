Lockdown lovefest! Pandas in Hong Kong zoo mate for the first time in a decade

Giant pandas, Ying Ying and Le Le's news of successfully mating have delighted many. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, April 8 — Two giant pandas from Ocean Park zoo in Hong Kong have set social media abuzz after successfully mating amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first successful mating of Ying Ying and Le Le after a decade, was shared yesterday on Ocean Park’s Instagram page.

“Ying Ying and her long-standing sweetheart Le Le succeeded in natural mating today,” read the post.

“The park’s veterinary and animal care teams have been closely monitoring the giant pandas’ body conditions and behavioural changes, hoping to bring wonderful news to all.”

However, no visitors witnessed the special moment between the two 14-year-old pandas as the park has been closed since late January due to the pandemic, according to HuffPost.

Ocean Park’s executive director of the park’s zoological operations and conservation, Michael Boss said in the park’s website, “The successful natural mating process today is extremely exciting for all of us, as the chance of pregnancy via natural mating is higher than by artificial insemination.

“If successful, signs of pregnancy including hormonal level fluctuations and behavioural changes might be observed as late June although there is a possibility that Ying Ying could experience a pseudo-pregnancy.”

The website however, stated that it will closely monitor Ying Ying’s hormonal levels and behavioural changes, and will update the public on the latest information.



