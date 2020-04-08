Amid MCO, F&N looks to bring ‘teh tarik’, virtual ‘mamak’ to your doorstep

F&N is dropping its new 'Teh Tarik Ori’ beverage online at 8:30pm tomorrow. — Picture courtesy of F&N

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Fancy a glass of iced ‘teh tarik’ at the mamak with your closest friends?

While the current movement control order makes that all but impossible, the good folks at F&N are looking to pull that off... by bringing the mamak experience to your doorstep during the launch of its new ‘Teh Tarik Ori’ beverage tomorrow!

Held in collaboration with creative agency Alchemy 79, the campaign — dubbed ‘Mamak Virtual Terbesar Teh Tarik Ori F&N’ — was originally scheduled to run in Q4 2020. But F&N has decided to bring the event forward to cater to Malaysians who have sorely missed their 'teh tarik' while hanging out at their favourite neighbourhood mamak.

But that’s not all.

Join F&N's 'Mamak Virtual Terbesar Teh Tarik Ori F&N’ to interact with the likes of Cikidot, Norreen Iman, Zetty Nabila and Zack Merican tomorrow. — Picture courtesy of F&N

As its name suggests, F&N’s virtual campaign is looking to smash the record for the largest gathering at an e-mamak, as it aims to gather some 500 viewers or more via Zoom, with influencers Cikidot, Norreen Iman, Zetty Nabila and Zack Merican set to engage and entertain the audience during the virtual conference.

While authorities have flagged the vulnerabilities of Zoom’s video application, F&N has sought to allay concerns, saying that necessary precautions will be taken.

During the MCO, F&N’s ‘Teh Tarik Ori’ can be purchased via FNLife, Lazada and Shopee.

To join the virtual mamak session, follow these simple steps:



