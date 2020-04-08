Abby Abadi’s SOS raises RM10,000 in an hour to pay new mum’s hospital bill

Abby managed the raise the RM10,000 for a new mother who could not afford to settle her hospital bill. ― Picture via Facebook/Real Abby Abadi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 ― Malaysian celebrity Abby Abadi is thankful that she managed to raise a whopping RM10,000 within an hour after posting a plea to help a woman who just delivered a baby.

“Very happy and touched this morning. This is regarding the call for contributions to help a mother at Klang yesterday night. Alhamdulillah, we are successful,” the former singer and actress whose real name is Arbaiyah Abdul Manan, posted on Instagram.

“In a span of about one hour, the amount collected is nearly RM10,000. Everyone is great...this is shocking to me as I seldom do such collections.”

She had shared the new mother might be forced to give up her baby if she could not pay the hospital bill by Wednesday.

“I invite all my friends here to donate a small sum of money to the mother to settle the hospital bill,” she posted.

The 43-year-old was immediately flooded with messages asking for her banking account number.

“The DMs (direct messages) just came flowing in. Some wanted to give RM1,000, RM100, RM200, RM300 and a student wanted to give RM12.

“But I think for now the amount raised is enough. Pray for me when I go to the hospital with my husband later.”