Social media love for cute Thai babies wearing mini face-shields to fend off Covid-19

Babies born in the Covid-19 era at a Thai hospital are given mini face-shields to prevent the spread of the virus. — Picture from Facebook/paolohealthcarespk

PETALING JAYA, April 6 — Social media users are gushing over photos of newborn babies in Thailand wearing mini face-shields to ward off the Covid-19 virus.

Paolo Hospital in Samut Prakan province shared the adorable pictures on their Facebook profile which has since been reposted to several other community pages.

“We have extra protective measures for our little ones with face-shields for the newborns.

“Congratulations to all the new mums and dads,” read Paolo Hospital’s Facebook post, which has garnered more than 3,900 reactions and 3,400 shares so far.

In one photo, a healthcare worker cradles an infant as it sleeps soundly while wearing the face-shield.

Most of the babies appear unbothered by the extra headgear in the pictures as they are seen snoozing away in their cots.

In a repost on the Penang My Hometown Facebook page, Malaysians couldn’t help but go “aww” over the cute snapshots.

They also applauded the hospital’s efforts to ensure that the health of the babies was not jeopardised by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Good measures to protect the babies, (it’s) very thoughtful,” said Nicole Wong.

“Thank you for protecting the babies, they are our future,” wrote Mesline Wang.