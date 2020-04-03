‘It’s like The Hunger Games’: Johor Twitter users reveal life inside Covid-19 red zones (VIDEO)

Welfare workers waving goodbye to Intan after dropping off the goods. — Twitter screengrab

PETALING JAYA, April 3 — Malaysian Twitter users have been sharing their experiences of living inside Covid-19 red zones which are under an enhanced movement control order (MCO).

The enhanced MCO means those inside the red zones cannot leave their houses and will have essentials dropped off at their doorsteps by the Welfare Department.

Trapped at home under the lockdown, a Johor-based make-up artist known as Intan Nurdiyana recently shared a video on March 30 showing workers sending food and supplies to her.

“Since I live in an area under lockdown, volunteers will come by every two days to drop off food supplies.

“But they won’t come up to the house and greet you. They’ll just honk and leave.

“I feel like it’s turned into The Hunger Games,” wrote Intan, referring to the dystopian film in which a post-apocalyptic North America is divided into “districts” with varying levels of poverty.

Aku dh rasa macam filem hunger games lepastu ad district memasing bila sukarelawan hantar bekalan makanan kat tempat lockdown😱 pic.twitter.com/7yW4GOPtBp — intan nurdiyana (@intan_nurdiyana) March 30, 2020

The volunteers in Intan’s video were seen wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) from head-to-toe and practised social distancing when dropping off the items.

Another user with the handle @fyrasharifudin replied to Intan’s tweet with a similar video of welfare workers sending food to her house.

“This is how the situation looks like. They will usually put all of the food in front of our house and leave quickly.

“They won’t allow us to go out and approach them,” wrote @fyrasharifudin, who also resides in Johor.

In a reply to a Twitter thread, @fyrasharifudin said that things are generally “fine” but she did feel a bit like a “zombie” with the way the workers had to treat her in accordance with social distancing.

There are currently 16 red zones or Covid-19 hotspots with at least 41 cases, based on the latest statistics as of April 1 noon.