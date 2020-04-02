Youth Worker federation advises young people to ‘stay home, not in jail’ in new PSAs amid Covid-19 shutdown

Youths have been reminded that life won’t be easy if one has a criminal record. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, April 2 — The Malaysian National Federation of Youth Workers (FKPB) has advised young people to obey the rules and stay at home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period — or face the repercussions.

With the MCO now into its second phase, the FKPB aims to spread awareness to teenagers and youths all over the country through its new campaign “Pilih Duduk Rumah, Bukan Duduk Penjara” (Choose to Stay at Home, Not in Jail). FKPB’s public service announcements are aimed at keeping youths at home during the MCO. — Picture courtesy of FKPB

Launched in partnership with the Yellow Ribbon Project, the campaign is set to educate youths to follow the rules during the MCO and about the consequences one would face if arrested for breaking orders, such as to ‘stay at home’.

The Yellow Ribbon Project is an initiative which seeks to engage the community to give ex-offenders employment opportunities, granting them a second chance at life.

In a press statement, FKPB and the National Association of Skilled Workers (PKPB) both declared its support for the second phase of the MCO, where the rules will be tightened with more stringent penalties.

However, at the same time, FKPB secretary-general Mohd Rizan Hassan expressed his dismay with the rise in arrests of teenagers and youths who violate MCO directives. Getting caught for buying noodles seems needless during a time like this. — Picture courtesy of FKPB

Because of this, the FKPB has pleaded with parents all over the country to keep an eye on their kids during the MCO and make sure that they fully understand the severity of breaking the rules during the shutdown.

“We beg parents and adult family members to take care of your kids so that they obey the MCO orders for their own safety,” said Mohd Rizan in a press release.

He added that all Malaysians have a role to play when it comes to advising their younger compatriots to abide by the rules for the next two weeks.

“The surrounding communities also have to be brave to reprimand these youths because they could be unintentionally aiding the spread of the virus in society.”

Mohd Rizan added that youths should be reminded that they are not welcome guests, greeted on a red carpet when they enter prison either and should think about the lasting effects a criminal record will have on their CVs.

Criminal records stay with you till death and also prevents said person from having the opportunity to serve their country in various government positions such as the military, police and fire department.

