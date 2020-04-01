US NGO boss accidentally transforms into ‘potato’ during virtual meeting, amuses staff amid Covid-19 outbreak

An employee shared a screenshot of her boss transformed into a potato on a videoconference. — Picture via Twitter/PettyClegg

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — As many people around the world start to adapt to the work-from-home culture due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a US-based non-profit organisation’s video conference went hilariously awry due to a filter mishap.

Lizet Ocampo, who is the political director at People For The American Way, couldn’t quite get the hang of the technology and accidentally turned herself into a potato on the screen — thanks to the sneaky Snapchat filter that she couldn’t figure out how to undo.

Instead, Ocampo remained that way for the entire virtual meeting — leaving her amused staff receiving instructions from a “talking potato.”

One employee Rachele Clegg captured a screengrab of the hilarious moment and shared it on Twitter, where it quickly gained tremendous traction.

“My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting,” reads Clegg’s post.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rach (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

The post has so far racked up 826,000 likes and over 189,000 retweets since Monday.

It also caught Microsoft’s attention, in which the tech giant replied to the post saying “too funny.”

Ocampo also joined Twitter to respond and poke fun at her hilarious viral moment.

“I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown,” she tweeted.

“I’m glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe.”