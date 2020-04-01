British dad gets social media love after hosting fancy dinner for children amid Covid-19 shutdown (VIDEO)

Ben Moore entertaining his children in his waiter role at their home amid the Covid-19 shutdown. — Picture via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, April 1 — British dad, Ben Moore decided to spice up his lockdown experience at home by throwing a fancy dinner for his two children.

Moore posted the one-minute video on Twitter that featured him as their personal waiter for the night, and even wore a tuxedo to offer them the fine dining experience.

He is seen in the video heading over to his son with a bottle of milk, and asking him whether he would try the “March 2020 Vintage” in which his son replied yes.

While his son was swirling the milk in a glass, Moore jokingly quipped, “A connoisseur I see.”

After entertaining his son, he went over to his daughter. who needed his help with cutting the chicken into smaller pieces.

“Chicken can be difficult at the best of times,” he joked.

His video has since garnered over 40,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 8,000 times, with many saying that it was a brilliant idea while others shared similar experiences too amid the lockdown.

@andrewexactly commented, “We did something similar last night. The kids couldn’t believe we owned napkins,” while @SheelaghMc1 said that it was her kids who threw a fancy dinner for both her and her husband.

On March 24, the UK implemented a three-week lockdown by closing non-essential shops, services and banning more than two people at a time from congregating, to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.