Tarik Jeans’ nostalgic take of Covid-19 outbreak PSA’s in their ‘Postcards for the Rakyat’

Tarik Jeans is commonly known for their nostalgic presentation of Malaysia. ― Picture courtesy of Tarik Jeans.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 ― Local apparel brand, Tarik Jeans in collaboration with graphic designer, Cultkids, are delivering educational messages to Malaysia via its public service announcement (PSA) posters.

As the the country moves into the third week of the now stricter movement control order (MCO), Tarik’s localised takes through the series of PSA’s named Postcards for the Rakyat are classic artworks with updated slogans on the do’s and don’ts in dealing with Covid-19 outbreak.

Collaborating with graphic designer Cultkids, Tarik Jeans has come up with 10 PSA posters. ― Picture courtesy of Tarik Jeans

With the right messages, Tarik are counting on Malaysians to help in spreading the messages with the hope that this will bring people together.

Incorporating the hashtag #KitajagaKita not only takes into account the togetherness reflected in a time of adversity, but also as a tribute to the frontliners who are tireless in their service to the nation.

The PSA poster collection will be updated as time goes by and all current ten designs are available in high resolution here.