Lockdown: Fashion idols reconnect with four-footed friends (VIDEO)

Cara Delevingne strikes a pose with two puppies she is looking after during lockdown. — Picture from Instagram/Cara Delevingne

NEW YORK, March 20 — Lockdowns, which have taken hold in many countries around the world, have highlighted the need to stay safe and spend time with our nearest and dearest. Faithful companions in these difficult times, pets offer a reassuring presence in the lives of many of the world’s fashion icons, who are taking advantage of the order to stay home to pamper their four-footed friends and give them all the love they deserve. In recent days social networks have been flooded with heartwarming snaps of cuddly canines, showing once again just how comforting it can be to smooch a pooch.

Cara Delevingne

The British actress and model has shared a snap in which she strikes a pose hugging two adorable puppies. Accompanying this super-cute image is a message to the effect that she is fostering her new companions while the lockdown lasts. Ms Delevingne also recommends that anyone who has the option should take in a four-footed friend. An initiative that could not be more timely, given that animal rescue services are warning of an upsurge in the numbers of abandoned pets during the current health crisis.

Kaia Gerber

The ultra-fashionable American model, who rarely posts on Instagram, has proudly presented her faithful companion on the social network. The runway star is enjoying a comfy snooze on the couch with her affectionate puppy. This delightful image is simply accompanied by the caption: “we stay home.”

Constance Jablonski

The French model, whose daily posts include a fitness routine, a book, a movie and a song, to help her followers pass the time during lockdown, is always accompanied by her faithful companion when she exercises. This results in funny videos, especially when the companion in question doggedly insists on performing his own squats.

Taylor Hill

The American top model who hails from Colorado is also taking advantage of the order to stay home to spend more time with a canine friend, whom she is pampering more than ever. Her much-cherished labradoodle, who has his own Instagram following of 35,000, is more than happy to put his extensive modelling experience to work when striking a pose with his 24-year-old mistress.

Chiara Ferragni

The beautiful Italian is often pictured with her devoted hound, who has featured in more than one photo shoot with his famous mistress. However, in this time of lockdown, his main role is just to be there and offer emotional support. One of the influencer’s latest snaps shows her lounging on the couch accompanied by her son and the aforementioned canine companion. The caption explains in no uncertain terms that he is indeed one of her “babies.” — AFP-Relaxnews