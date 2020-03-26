Bored in self-isolation? Fashion brand Ganni launches online creative challenge

COPENHAGEN, March 26 — Copenhagen-based fashion label Ganni is encouraging artistic types to use their time in quarantine to get creative.
In light of the ongoing global lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand has launched an online challenge dubbed “Home Is Where The Heart Is,” encouraging people in self-isolation to submit original artwork with a home-focused theme.
“Are you also at home these days and feeling an urge to express yourself?” read a post published to the label's Instagram account. “Enter our #GANNIWFH Creative challenge. Share your creativity with the #ganni community. All you need to do is send us an original image or artwork — anything goes as long as it's on theme with — home is where the heart is.”
Accepted works include still-life images, portraits, illustrations or collages, with the brand specifying: "Anything goes as long as it's on theme." Submitted works must be original and previously unpublished.
CREATE WITH US Home Is Where The Heart Is Are you also at home these days and feeling an urge to express yourself? ❤️ Enter our #GANNIWFH Creative challenge ❤️ Share your creativity with the #ganni community. All you need to do is send us an original image or artwork - anything goes as long as it’s on theme with - home is where the heart is. You can enter by #GANNIWFH or email [email protected] Submit your entry by April 3rd ❤️ The selected artwork will be chosen by a judging panel led by our creative director, Ditte Reffstrup and will be featured as part of our pop-up exhibition in Copenhagen, August 2020 ❤️ The winner will also receive a €1500 GANNI gift card & runners up with get a gift card worth €500 ❤️ Good luck #GANNIGirls ✨✨
Entries can be submitted via email or Instagram, until the deadline of April 3, when a judging panel led by Ganni's creative director Ditte Reffstrup will choose a selection of pieces to be featured in its pop-up exhibition scheduled for August 2020 in Copenhagen.
The winner will also receive a Ganni gift card worth €1,500 (RM7,179), while runners up will be awarded with gift cards worth €500.
For more information, click here. — AFP-Relaxnews