Seremban mosque gives out essential groceries to the needy amid Covid-19 shutdown (VIDEO)

Ibnu Khaldun Mosque committee member preparing grocery packs for those affected by the MCO. — Photo by Ibnu Khaldun Mosque committee

SEREMBAN, March 25 — A mosque in Lavender Heights, Senawang is giving out essential groceries to those who are affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Gerobok Rezeki programme has distributed groceries in packs that includes rice, flour, sugar, cooking oil, soy sauce, condensed milk and tea.

According to the Ibnu Khaldun Mosque chairman Mohd Asna Amin, the programme was started a week ago and the response from the public was low in the beginning.

It picked up two days ago when the mosque committee shared a short video about the programme.

“The reception from the public has been amazing. In a day, there were almost 100 people who came to collect the grocery packs.”

“As long as there’s contributions from the community, this ‘Gerobok Rezeki’ programme will continue to help those in need,” said Asna.

Besides that, Asna said they received donations via online transfer to the mosque’s bank account (mostly came from the local congregation) after the short video was circulated.

In just two days, they’ve been able to collect as much as RM 8,000 which will be used to buy the necessary items.

Members of the public queueing up to collect the grocery pack. — Photo by Ibnu Khaldun Mosque committee

The programme covers seven to 10 housing areas near the mosque with most of them being single mothers and day labourers who are affected by the MCO.

With the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases, the mosque committees are firm in following the necessary precautionary steps when distributing the packs to the public.

This includes placement of hand sanitisers and maintaining a safe distance when queuing.

Apart from that, only family leaders are allowed to come and collect the packs.

They have to go back home immediately after collecting the groceries.

The committee has also come up with a distribution time, which is divided into two sessions.

One is from 10am until 12pm and the second session is from 5pm until 6.30pm.