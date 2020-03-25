NGO, hoteliers join forces to whip up daily meals for healthcare frontliners, police

iSend riders deliver packs of freshly-cooked dinner to healthcare fronliners at Hospital Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Persatuan Care Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — A group of frontline medical staff and police officers are receiving freshly prepared daily meals thanks to an initiative by Persatuan Care Selangor.

The non-governmental organisation together with Ramada Suites by Wyndham KLCC, Hugo’s KL and newly-launched courier service iSend have pledged their support for Sungai Buloh Hospital and Hospital Kuala Lumpur by preparing 150 meals daily for the staff.

The team also prepares and delivers 100 meals daily to the police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

To expedite the food preparation process, Hotel Memoire Suites in Kuala Lumpur and Para Thai restaurant have joined the movement and will be donating 150 meals daily to the cause from today.

The NGO chairman Datuk Indera Naresh Mohan said the police force and medical frontliners are facing extraordinary workloads due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and the initiative was a small gesture to help them get through this health crisis.

“If individuals and corporations would like to donate, this will ensure our food preparation and meal deliveries increase and continue long-term,” he added.

Ramada Suites by Wyndham KLCC general manager Rajesh Daswani also lauded the efforts of frontliners and said hospital staff are working around the clock to treat Covid-19 patients, hence a freshly prepared meal would be a simple way to show support and gratitude to the unsung heroes.

iSend, a new courier company operating in Klang Valley, is contributing to the worthy cause by delivering the meals to the hospitals and police headquarters every day.