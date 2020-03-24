Life in a Vietnamese quarantine facility

Medical staff at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi (left). Nguyen My Hanh at the quarantine camp (right). — Pictures courtesy of Nguyen My Hanh

HANOI, March 24 — To combat the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam has imposed strict quarantines on its citizens returning from Europe.

This is not self-quarantine but a mandatory two-week stay in quarantine facilities.

One of these returnees Nguyen My Hanh was working for a marketing events agency in Munich when Covid-19 turned her world upside down.

"I really enjoy my job but the spread of the coronavirus changed everything. All the events we were organising were postponed, or worse, cancelled," said Hanh who had been in Germany for a year.

"To make matters worse, one of my flatmates’ colleagues contracted Covid-19, and after only three days at home, she had to go back to work. I was scared.

"My new home wasn’t safe anymore, and it didn’t take me long to decide to head back to my old one in Vietnam.

"I knew that being in an airport and on a plane was risky, but so was staying at home in these conditions. I had to go home," she explained.

She said when she left on March 14, the airport in Munich was empty.

Passengers at Noi Bai Airport waiting to go to the quarantine camp.

"I found it comforting in comparison with what would greet me in Vietnam. Noi Bai airport in Hanoi was sure to be crowded. I thought I was heading home to escape the virus. But here I was plunging back into the kind of crowded environment I feared."

When Hanh arrived at Immigration, she was informed that all passengers arriving from Europe would have to stay in a quarantine zone for 14 days.

"I was confused. This wasn’t the plan. I called my brother, but he confirmed my worst fears. I was to be quarantined; the government had decided this while I was on the plane.

"While I had prepared myself for this eventuality, it still wasn’t what I wanted to hear."

She was taken together with the other passengers to be tested immediately. "A medic in full protective gear sampled fluids from my nose and throat, before leaving me to wait to be allocated to a quarantine zone.

"I was really tired after such a long journey but I ws relieved to be back home. More importantly, I felt protected. Vietnam has been addressing the issue much more seriously than the European countries."

The military school in Hanoi which has been turned into a quarantine facility.

After nine hours waiting in the airport, she was driven to an isolation facility on the outskirts of Hanoi.

"After a 90-minute drive, we arrived in a military school requisitioned by the government. We had to queue to register our names and address before being distributed across many different rooms.

"I share with 15 other people. It’s quite a lot, but, considering the number of people returning to Vietnam these days, it’s not surprising.

"Despite the crowding, everyone’s doing what they can to stay safe. I try to stay away from the other girls and when we go to the yard to get some fresh air, we’re always being watched to ensure we wear our masks and keep a distance from each other.

"While many people might be appalled, I think it is acceptable that a small group of people has to make a sacrifice to keep the rest of the population safe.

"After all, we might be carrying the virus. I’m just still glad that the government is doing all it can to let Vietnamese citizens come home, despite the risks."

She added that the living conditions are decent, and "I don’t have much to complain about. Well, except that I miss a proper bed."

"In fact, this facility has its own perks. They play music on loudspeakers to cheer us up, music which reminds me of my childhood, when loudspeakers were still in every corner of Hanoi broadcasting news and patriotic music.

Meals inside the quarantine camp are simple but adequate.

"We also get three meals a day, and it made me realise that I hadn’t had breakfast so regularly in a while! I also get food parcels from my parents, who send me fruits and cakes. I hope I won’t gain too much weight!"

Still, these parcels from home are bittersweet. They remind her that she misses her family.

"It’s a strange feeling, being back here, so close to home but still so far from your cherished ones. It’s for the best, though. A girl recently returned from the UK and spread the disease to her parents. I would rather be confined than contaminate my family."

Hanh added that what she was worried most about is not the virus, but her job. "The situation for my company is catastrophic, and they are starting to lay off staff. My main concern is whether I will still have a job once things get back to normal," she said.

"I should be released on March 29 but if someone in the building is infected, then I will have to stay longer. I hope that won’t happen. "