Italian mayor rages in viral Facebook video at unruly people who still go out (VIDEO)

Italian mayor Gianfilippo Bancheri rages at people who continue to go out despite multiple warnings by the government. – Screengrab via YouTube/Pupia News

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 – As the coronavirus (Covid-19) situation continues to get worse in Italy, a young mayor from the small town of Delia in the Caltanissetta province lost his cool and raged at people who neglected the social distancing guidelines despite multiple warnings.

In a viral Facebook video, Gianfilippo Bancheri tried to desperately teach his most unruly fellow citizens by inviting them to stick to the government’s movement restriction rules to contain the virus.

In the video, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, Bancheri talked about the country’s dire situation and the importance of people’s cooperation to curb the spread of the virus by staying at home.

He also questioned his people’s optimistic mindset who started posting on social media that things will be alright.

“Many of you have made posters which say everything will be fine.

“How things will improve if we continue to go out to do shopping or buy cigarettes every day?” he said in the video.

He urged the people to plan ahead and shop enough supplies for at least 10 days to keep movements at a minimum.

He then lost his temper by telling off those people who still can’t alter their usual lifestyle routine as the country goes through a critical situation.

“How will things be alright if people refuel their vehicles at gas stations almost every day?

“Why do you need gas so often if you have to stay at home?” he repeatedly questioned his people.

He also lashed out at those who spent their weekend having a barbeque and parrying with neighbours at their apartments.

“Barbeque? Are you kidding?

“You are messing with your lives,” he warned.

Bancheri also said that he had to spend a day to go around and stop the people from partying with neighbours.

“They said they are healthy and living in the same building.

“I told them that is exactly how the infection spreads.

“Staying at home means staying with your family, not partying with neighbours,” he added.

Italy is currently at the centre of the global crisis with the second-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases after China.

The country exceeded China’s death toll last week despite having a far smaller population.

To date, the virus has infected over 59,000 people and claimed over 5,400 lives in the country.

Italy has moved to stop all travel within the country, in a further escalation of its attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Supermarkets, banks, pharmacies and post offices are among businesses that will be permitted to keep trading under the new rules.