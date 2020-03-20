Medical professionals launch Facebook group pleading Malaysians to stay home amid Covid-19 outbreak

Health workers have initiated a Facebook group to plead for the public to stay home. — Screengrab via Facebook/Rayuan Pengamal Perubatan

PETALING JAYA, March 20 — Medical practitioners have launched a Facebook group called "Rayuan Pengamal Perubatan," pleading Malaysians to stay at home during the restricted order period.

Healthcare workers have posted images of themselves along with please to the public to stay at home, apart from other advice related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Consultant ophthalmologist at the Tun Hussein Onn National Eye Hospital Dr Miswan Muiz Mahyudin posted a picture of himself cycling and captioned it, “Please stay at home and let us all flatten the curve together.

“As much as I miss cycling, I know you all miss your activities too. My prayers go out to all frontliners to be strong.”

While missing his cycling routine, Dr Miswan advised the public to 'stay at home' too. — Picture via Rayuan Pengamal Perubatan

A medical doctor based in Kota Kinabalu, Dr Victor Gan, wrote in his caption accompanying his photo saying, “During this crisis, I urge the public to stay home so that we can all stay safe.

Dr Victor too shared the message for everyone to stay safe. — Picture via Rayuan Pengamal Perubatan

On another note, Paediatric Anaesthesiologist at KPJ Perlis, Dr Lakshmi Thiyagaran revealed in her post, “I’ve seen patients in the ward with too many visitors — sometimes even 12.

“A stay at home directive means exactly that and you can opt to stay in touch with your unwell family members via video calls.”

While most doctors had captions on their photos, one Paediatrician, Dr Ooi Li Lyn simply held up a sign with the message, “I stay at work for you. Please stay at home for me.”

Most people commented on their posts by advising the doctors to take care of themselves while many others thanked them for their sacrifices.